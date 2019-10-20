Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee M. Gordon Jr.. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Lee M. Gordon Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2019 in Boston, Mass. Lee was born on August 27, 1941 in Augusta to Lee M. Gordon Sr. and Rachel M. (Cates) Gordon of Kents Hill.



Lee graduated from the Kents Hill Preparatory School in 1959 and graduated from The University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy in 1965. In 1966, Lee married Eleanor Boyd, and they had three amazing children. Lee worked in the dispensary as a member of the Air National Guard and as a reserve of the Air Force from 1965-1971. Later, Lee worked as a pharmacist for LaVerdiere's Super Drug Stores as well as Rite Aid (when LaVerdiere's was sold to Rite Aid) until his retirement in December, 2005.



Lee enjoyed many different entertainment interests throughout his life. He shared his interest in live music and theater with his wife and children. He often had them accompany him to concerts, including Billy Joel, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, and Paul Simon, to name just a few. In addition, they frequently joined him for theatrical productions at Lakewood Theater, The Wang Center in Boston, or even Broadway! He enjoyed many different genres of theater, including such classic performances as Les Miserables and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as the school productions of his granddaughters.



In addition to his passion for entertainment, Lee was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins, attending many, many games so he could cheer them on live. If not in attendance, Lee could often be heard loudly cheering them on (or scolding them, if he thought it was needed) as he watched their games on T.V. Lee thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years, as he continued to attend countless forms of entertainment: plays, movies, baseball and hockey games, and musical concerts and festivals. He would then "relive" these events as he shared the details of each performance with just about anyone who would listen to him, including details on what he ate for lunch or dinner on his way to or from the show! L'Osteria in Boston was one of Lee's personal favorites anytime he was in the city. In fact, he prided himself on being on a first name basis with the restaurant staff.



Lee is predeceased by his father and mother, Lee M. Gordon Sr. and Rachel M. (Cates) Gordon; and by his brother, James Gordon.



He is survived by his incredibly patient wife of 53 years, Eleanor; his three children, Tom Gordon and his wife, Susan of Waterville, Sandi Brann and her husband, Todd of Wiscasset, and Doug Gordon and his wife, Ellen of New Gloucester; his three grandchildren, Ashleigh, Kassidy and Lily Gordon of Waterville; his sisters, Barbara Hewett - and her daughter Kathy – and Barbara's two grandchildren of Georgia; his sister, Martha Pontes of Maryland – and her daughter Bobbi and her husband and their three sons of Newport, R.I.



Per Lee's request there will be no visiting hours or funeral. Burial will take place at a future date at the Readfield Corner Cemetery.



