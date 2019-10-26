Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucas Alan Ashe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - Lucas Alan Ashe, 39, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born on Feb. 3, 1980 in Skowhegan, to Mary Ellen Zaiser Ashe and Warren Dudley Ashe Jr.



Lucas received his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and design. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, where he was a senior design specialist and designed tactical gear for the military. Lucas loved to draw, color, and design different things. He was an avid outdoorsman; enjoying gardening, wood working, riding his motorcycle, dirt biking, skiing, and climbing trees. He was a generous giver and amazing husband, father, and a great friend. Once you meet him you are his friend for the rest of his life.



In addition to parents, he is survived by his wife, Bridget Ashe; daughter, Piper; son, Paxton; maternal grandfather, Jack Zaiser; sisters, Angel Ashe Vaughn and husband, Walter, Calandra Ashe Whittier and husband, Tim; sister-in-law, Brandy Mackson and husband, Jame; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family that he loved.



Full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 with a celebration of life following until 4 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, N.C., is serving the Ashe family. Condolences may be made to the family at



Memorials may be made to







1901 Brunswick Ave



Suite 100



Charlotte, NC 28207



for Sarcoma, Carcinoma and Lung Cancer research.







