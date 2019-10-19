Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret J. Veilleux. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





The youngest of nine children, Margaret was born August 22, 1932 in Long Pond, the daughter of the late Joseph LeClaire and Emilia (nee Lepine) LeClaire.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alfred Veilleux.



She will be greatly missed by her children, daughter, Maureen Frederick of North Port, Fla., sons, Gary (Heidi) of Waterbury, Conn, Steven (Edie, predeceased) of Oakville, Conn., Ronald (Sandy Casale) of Silver Springs, Fla. and Lee (Lettie) of Waterbury, Conn; grandchildren, Dawn, Jennifer, Daniel, Laura, Kristofer; and three great-grandchildren' and many nieces, nephews; and friends.



She loved her dogs, Roxi and Bijou, playing the organ, card games, reading and enjoyed watching the UConn Women's Basketball, New England Patriots Football, and the local Tampa Bay teams and loved family gatherings.



We wish to extend a special thank you to Heidi Veilleux who provided excellent care with such tender love, gentleness, kindness and professionalism to Margaret and family.



Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla. Burial will be at a later date.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to



PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)



P.O. Box 96684



Washington, D.C.



20090-6684







NORTH PORT, Fla. - Margaret J. Veilleux, loving wife, mother and grandmother, 87, of North Port, Fla, formerly of Prospect, Conn. and Long Pond, Maine, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.The youngest of nine children, Margaret was born August 22, 1932 in Long Pond, the daughter of the late Joseph LeClaire and Emilia (nee Lepine) LeClaire.She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alfred Veilleux.She will be greatly missed by her children, daughter, Maureen Frederick of North Port, Fla., sons, Gary (Heidi) of Waterbury, Conn, Steven (Edie, predeceased) of Oakville, Conn., Ronald (Sandy Casale) of Silver Springs, Fla. and Lee (Lettie) of Waterbury, Conn; grandchildren, Dawn, Jennifer, Daniel, Laura, Kristofer; and three great-grandchildren' and many nieces, nephews; and friends.She loved her dogs, Roxi and Bijou, playing the organ, card games, reading and enjoyed watching the UConn Women's Basketball, New England Patriots Football, and the local Tampa Bay teams and loved family gatherings.We wish to extend a special thank you to Heidi Veilleux who provided excellent care with such tender love, gentleness, kindness and professionalism to Margaret and family.Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla. Burial will be at a later date.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations toPETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)P.O. Box 96684Washington, D.C.20090-6684 Published in Central Maine on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close