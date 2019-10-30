Guest Book View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John Catholic Church Winslow , ME View Map Burial 2:00 PM Maine Veterans Cemetery Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE – Marilyn Theresa Michaud, 90, passed away Oct. 18, 2019 at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville. She was born Nov 25, 1928 in Winslow, the daughter of Alexander and Alice (Castilloux) Denis.



Marilyn attended Winslow schools. On April 29, 1950, she married Roland Michaud at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Winslow. She worked at the Lockwood Duchess cotton mill before becoming a homemaker. Her greatest joys were her kids and grandkids and she enjoyed cooking and hosting family get togethers. She also enjoyed traveling to Canada, camping and fishing. Marilyn was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Winslow. During her stay at Lakewood, she enjoyed listening to country music.



Marilyn is survived by two sons, Steven J. Michaud and wife Doris of Oakland, and Thomas R. Michaud of Winslow, two daughters, Sandra M. Michaud of Dania Beach, Fla, and Cheryl A. Cote and husband John of Vassalboro; sister, Madeline Holmes of Paspebiac, Quebec; granddaughter, Alison Genness and husband Matt of Clinton, four grandsons, Jonathan and Jeremy Cote of Vassalboro, Quentin Damasio of Dania Beach Fla., and Brandon Michaud of Portland; several loving nieces and nephews; two brothers-in-law, Harold Michaud of Winslow, Joe Michaud and wife Sondra of Hudson Falls, N.Y. and three sisters-in-law, Gloria Lewis of Winslow, Lorette Clair of Winslow, Jackie Morin and husband Don of Lewiston.



Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Roland Michaud, sister Geraldine Fontaine and husband George, brother Laurien Denis; sisters-in-law, Theresa Michaud, and Violet Meader, four brothers-in-law, Hazen Holmes, Reggie Meader, Gary Clair, and Ted Lewis.



The family would like to thank the staff at Lakewood Continuing Center for their care during her stay.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Winslow with a reception to follow at Notre Dame Church Hall in Waterville. A burial service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 2 p.m.



Arrangements under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing, may make



donations in Marilyn's memory to Special Olympics







