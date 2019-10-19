Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Card) Small. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIMACK, N.H. - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary Small (Card), of Merrimack, N.H. surrounded by her loved ones on Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 94. Mary was born in Randolph, on Nov. 11, 1924, where she resided most of her life. Mary loved playing cards, going to Bingo, watching the birds outside, watching her great-great-grandkids play, and attending their sporting events.She is survived by her sister, Marjorie "Mickey" Kittredge, her brother, Alton Ranks; her daughter, Louise "Sally" Fryer, her son, James "Jim"; her granddaughter, Karen Schofield (Matthew Schofield) and Valerie Dodge (Dana Dodge); her great-grandchildren, Cassie Shea (Nick Shae), Brittney Meagher (Patrick Meagher), Tyler Schofield (Michelle Schofield), Samantha Thomas (James Thomas), and Connor Dodge; her great-great-grandchildren, Austin, Averie, Brayden, Addison, Evan, and Max.She was predeceased by her parents, Elbridge and Edna; her husbands Clyde Card and Oramandel Small; brothers, Melvin, George, Chester Ranks. her sister, Inez Taylor; and stepdaughter, Joyce Gebro.There will be a graveside service on Oct. 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Randolph Cemetery on outer Windsor Street.







MERRIMACK, N.H. - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary Small (Card), of Merrimack, N.H. surrounded by her loved ones on Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 94. Mary was born in Randolph, on Nov. 11, 1924, where she resided most of her life. Mary loved playing cards, going to Bingo, watching the birds outside, watching her great-great-grandkids play, and attending their sporting events.She is survived by her sister, Marjorie "Mickey" Kittredge, her brother, Alton Ranks; her daughter, Louise "Sally" Fryer, her son, James "Jim"; her granddaughter, Karen Schofield (Matthew Schofield) and Valerie Dodge (Dana Dodge); her great-grandchildren, Cassie Shea (Nick Shae), Brittney Meagher (Patrick Meagher), Tyler Schofield (Michelle Schofield), Samantha Thomas (James Thomas), and Connor Dodge; her great-great-grandchildren, Austin, Averie, Brayden, Addison, Evan, and Max.She was predeceased by her parents, Elbridge and Edna; her husbands Clyde Card and Oramandel Small; brothers, Melvin, George, Chester Ranks. her sister, Inez Taylor; and stepdaughter, Joyce Gebro.There will be a graveside service on Oct. 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Randolph Cemetery on outer Windsor Street. Published in Central Maine on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close