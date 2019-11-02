Merle E. Geroux (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle E. Geroux.
Service Information
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME
04330
(207)-622-9311
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Pentecostal Church
Wilson Street
Augusta, ME
View Map
Committal
Following Services
chapel at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Mt. Vernon Road
Augusta, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHELSEA - Merle E. Geroux, 86, of Eastern Avenue, died Oct. 29, 2019 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta with his children by his side. He was born in Jefferson on Jan. 30, 1933, the son of Joseph E. Geroux and Elsie N. (Weaver) Geroux.

Mr. Geroux served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was self-employed as an auto mechanic for many years.

Mr. Geroux was predeceased by his wife, Annie Francis (Bell) Geroux; and two granddaughters, Crystal Allen and Melissa Allen.

Surviving are his six children, Michael Geroux and his wife Laurie, Brenda Sather, Merlene Allen, Timmy Geroux, Scott Geroux, and Melissa Geroux, all of Chelsea; 13 grandchildren, Mike, Matthew and Justin Geroux, Richard and Jessica Sather, Jeff Allen, Gavin Geroux and Zach Emery, Scott, and Travis Geroux, Trevor Rideout, Cody Geroux and Crystal White; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

There are no public visiting hours scheduled. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at First United Pentecostal Church, Wilson Street, Augusta. Committal prayers and military honors will follow in the chapel at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Nov. 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.