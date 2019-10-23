Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Faustina (Butler) Goff. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home 949 Main St Waldoboro , ME 04572 (207)-832-5541 Memorial service 2:00 PM People's United Methodist Church 21 Depot St. Union , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKLAND - Mildred Faustina (Butler) Goff, 97, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 at The Knox Center in Rockland.



Mildred was born on Jan. 29, 1922 to Vic Jackson Butler and George W. Butler, Jr. and grew up and attended schools in Rockport until 1937. She graduated from Union High School in 1939 and graduated from Gates Business School in 1941.



She married Elmer F. Goff in 1941 and in 1945, Mildred and Elmer bought the Robbins Block on Union Common and ran a patent drug and variety store. In 1962, Mildred and Elmer built Elmer's Restaurant in Union and Mildred operated the store from 1962 to 1972 while Elmer operated the restaurant. In 1972, they sold the Robbins Block and Mildred and Elmer worked in the restaurant together until 1983. Elmer's Restaurant was an iconic fixture in the mid coast area, serving home style meals as well as pies, pastries and baked goods made daily on the premises. Elmer's Restaurant employed many people in the area over the years, and numerous family members, including Mildred's mother and daughter, Jan.



Mildred was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star and People's United Methodist Church, especially the shawl ministry. Mildred loved spending time with her family, gardening, playing cards, reading, watching the Red Sox, traveling, baking, quilting, knitting and crocheting all with a precise attention to detail and particular perfection. She was well loved by all, always quick with a smile and kind word and had a dry, witty sense of humor.



Mildred is survived by her sister Ruth Leonard of Union, brother Howard Butler of Union; son Frederick (Ted) Goff and his wife Patricia Goff, daughter Jan Wentworth and her husband Harold Wentworth; grandchildren Tanya (Goff) Richmond of Hooksett, NH, Eric Goff of Monmouth, Jason Wentworth of Danby, N.Y., Jonathan Wentworth of Enfield, N.Y,; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her parents Vic and George Butler, Jr.; brothers Clarence (Buddy) and Royce and her beloved husband Elmer to whom she was married for 59 years. She will be dearly missed.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to be held at the People's United Methodist Church, 21 Depot St., in Union, with Pastor Elizabeth Bailey-Mitchell officiating.



Arrangements are entrusted to Hall's of Waldoboro, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro . To extend online condolences please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



People's United



Methodist Church



P.O. Box 105



Union, ME 04862 or:



Union Historical Society



P.O. Box 154



Union, ME 04862







