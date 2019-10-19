Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi M. Holt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Naomi M. Holt, 87 of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center.



She was born on August 11, 1932 in Jonesboro, a daughter of Robert and Charlene (White) Bridgham. She was educated in local schools.



Naomi enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and loved to craft. Most of all she loved being a homemaker as her family meant everything to her.



She was predeceased by her parents; and her loving husband, Elwin "Sonny" Holt.



Naomi is survived by her three children, Robert Peavey, Donna Bell and Richard Peavey, their families; her grandchildren; and her great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Gloria Lovejoy. She was loved by many.



A graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hartland. Time and date to be announced.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







