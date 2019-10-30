Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Omer R. "Babe" Duguay. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 26 Monument St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary





VASSALBORO - Omer "Babe" R. Duguay, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with his loving family at his side. He was born in Winslow on August 12, 1936 to John and Anne (Joseph) Duguay. He attended Winslow schools, then worked at Morneau's Lumber Yard in East Vassalboro.He married Norma Schofield from Rockland in the fall of 1972. They lived in Rockland and owned a grocery store and a Chinese Restaurant. After Norma's death, Babe moved back to Winslow to be near his family. He then met Virginia Spaulding, who was his loving partner for 12 years. She took very good care of him during his illness.Babe enjoyed attending mass every Sunday at the Servants of the Blessed Sacrament with his brothers. After mass, they would go for coffee to spend quality time together. He was a fan of the Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed family gatherings and had a great sense of humor He loved telling stories about his younger days. He had a creative mind and stayed busy with personal projects.Babe is survived by Virginia Spaulding of Vassalboro; siblings, Al "Toni" Duguay of Fairfield, John (Nancy) Duguay of Skowhegan, Theresa Plante of Waterville, Joe Duguay of Las Vegas, Nev., Larry (Faylene) Duguay of Winslow, Lorraine (Don) Reny of Winslow, sister-in-law, Cecile Gagnon of Waterville; cousins, Anita LaForest, Linda Vashon; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, mother; wife, Norma, three brothers, Donald, Omar, Edmond and three sisters, Evelyn, Jeanne, and Van.Per his request, there will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26 Monument St., Winslow followed by interment at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Omer's memory to: Blessed Sacrament100 Silver St.Waterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

