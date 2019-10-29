Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Fecteau. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Patricia Fecteau, 75, of Waterville passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center from complications of previous illnesses. Patricia was born in Augusta, Maine on March 15, 1944, the daughter of Jack and Mary Louise (Bouget) Porter. Patricia attended and graduated from Cony High School. Patricia married Carlton Fecteau and they made their home in Waterville. She attended St. Francis Catholic Church.



She was self employed as a housekeeper for multiple local families and businesses for nearly 40 years. Patricia was the President of the Women's



Auxiliary of the Waterville



dine out and take rides to the coast. She was a people person who truly enjoyed socializing with family and friends. She was the center of her family.



Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Mary Louise (Bouget) Porter; and her husband, Carlton W. Fecteau married 40years. Patricia is survived by her son, Ross Chabot and wife Julie of Winslow. Two daughters, Tara Fecteau and her life partner Harold Ringuette of Vassalboro and Arlene Johns and husband Travis of Waterville as well as special granddaughter Cierra. Cousins Jeannie Fritz, Ollie Bouget, Cecile Bouget and several others. She was also blessed to have special friends, Laurie White and Donna Cayouette and her feline friend Shiloh.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7 PM - 9 PM at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. There will be a graveside service held at 10 AM on November 2, 2019 in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Following the burial there will be a reception at the Elks Club, 76 Industrial Street, Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at







WATERVILLE - Patricia Fecteau, 75, of Waterville passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center from complications of previous illnesses. Patricia was born in Augusta, Maine on March 15, 1944, the daughter of Jack and Mary Louise (Bouget) Porter. Patricia attended and graduated from Cony High School. Patricia married Carlton Fecteau and they made their home in Waterville. She attended St. Francis Catholic Church.She was self employed as a housekeeper for multiple local families and businesses for nearly 40 years. Patricia was the President of the Women'sAuxiliary of the Waterville Elks Club . She loved to clean, shop, dance,dine out and take rides to the coast. She was a people person who truly enjoyed socializing with family and friends. She was the center of her family.Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Mary Louise (Bouget) Porter; and her husband, Carlton W. Fecteau married 40years. Patricia is survived by her son, Ross Chabot and wife Julie of Winslow. Two daughters, Tara Fecteau and her life partner Harold Ringuette of Vassalboro and Arlene Johns and husband Travis of Waterville as well as special granddaughter Cierra. Cousins Jeannie Fritz, Ollie Bouget, Cecile Bouget and several others. She was also blessed to have special friends, Laurie White and Donna Cayouette and her feline friend Shiloh.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7 PM - 9 PM at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. There will be a graveside service held at 10 AM on November 2, 2019 in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Following the burial there will be a reception at the Elks Club, 76 Industrial Street, Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com Published in Central Maine on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close