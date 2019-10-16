Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Church Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Ralph Joseph Boisvert died on Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Biddeford on Dec. 14, 1939, the son of Herman and Laurence Janelle Boisvert.



He graduated from St. Louis High School in 1957, and participated in the Pratt Whitney apprentice program from 1958 to 1961. On Sept. 8, 1962, he married Claudia Mae Hall. They had three children, Mark, Elizabeth, and Peter.



Ralph worked as a machinist for Allied Chemical, Babco Products, and Jones and Vining. In 1979, he opened his own business, Mold Flair, in Fryeburg, making molds for the soles of shoes.



He and Claudia were very involved in the Fryeburg community. Ralph became certified as a basketball and football official, enjoyed coaching sports, and playing tennis. He served as president of the Fryeburg Catholic Community, and he and his wife were instrumental in the birth of Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.



Ralph and Claudia loved traveling in the Caribbean and spent many vacations on the islands. After Claudia's death in 1994, Ralph enrolled in Blessed John XXIII Seminary, and was ordained as a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland in 1999. He served as a Parochial Vicar at the Parish of the Holy Spirit in Waterville and St. Michael Parish in Augusta until his retirement in July, 2010.



After retiring, Fr. Ralph continued to serve as a priest, filling in at the Togus Veteran's Administration Medical Center and at St. Michael Parish. He was a gentle, welcoming, and understanding priest, who constantly focused on loving God and loving one another as the central Christian message, pointing out that this also meant loving and respecting ourselves. He was known as a thoughtful, down-to-earth homilist, with many inspiring real-life stories about work and family life. Fr. Ralph often said that for complicated theological questions, parishioners were better off consulting the pastor since, being a machinist and not much of an academic, he was always last in his class at seminary no matter how much he studied. He told many funny stories about the contrast between him and the former lawyers, physicians, and Rhodes scholars in the class. When it came to problems of everyday life and faith, however, there was no more compassionate, insightful, and inspiring priest than Fr. Ralph.



Ralph was an avid tennis player. He was also competitive at bridge and cribbage, and loved playing with parishioners (who occasionally beat him) when he made home visits. He and his friend Ann enjoyed traveling, and made many trips to France, Italy, and the Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as New York, the Rocky Mountains, and the Southwest.



When his diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease limited his ability to get around, he loved weekly lunches with tennis friends Dale Demers and Dick Batchelder, who picked him up, brought him home, teased him, and provided Dale with a chance to pun Ralph and Dick to distraction. Weekly cribbage matches with Don and Julie Braun, who never let him off easy, were another favorite. He often said that his neighborhood was "true Church," and was grateful for his neighbors the Cloutiers, the Bechards, the Johnsons, the Shockleys, the Berniers, the Ranganaths, the Lewises, Dee and Mark, Michael and Barbara, the Lewises, and the McCollets. Allee, Reagan, Maisie, McKenzie, and Blake were especially appreciated. Whether helping clear snow, feeding Marley, moving heavy objects, providing a ride, or sharing bonfires, the neighbors have been there. Special thanks to Sharon, who knew just what to do, and Marjorie Gallagher, a longtime friend.



Fr. Ralph was predeceased by his wife, Claudia; his son, Peter; and his brother, Robert.



He is survived by his great friend, Ann LeBlanc; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Susan Boisvert of Plano, Texas, his daughter, Elizabeth Boisvert of Portland; and his beloved granddaughters, Claudia, Julia, and Janelle.



The nurses and nursing assistants at Maine General Medical Center, 1 West, were a source of comfort to Fr. Ralph during his final illness. Special thanks also to Dr. Ahmed Aldilaimi, Dr. Arun Ranganath, and Dr. Barbara Moss, who provided compassionate, personal care.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 23, 11 a.m., at St. Augustine Church in Augusta.



Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 82 Western Ave., Augusta.



Fr. Ralph often said that funeral flowers were a waste of money that could be put to better use.



Memorial gifts may be made to the



Pets in Need Fund/PineTree Veterinary Hospital



220 Western Avenue



Augusta ME 04330







