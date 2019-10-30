Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Milton Goding. View Sign Service Information Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 (207)-487-5106 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM 958 Main St Pittsfield , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSFIELD - Ray Milton Goding, 80, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Ray was born on June 19, 1939, in Presque Isle to Zelma and Milton Goding.



Anyone who knew Ray, knew him as a lover of life and all living creatures. Ray grew up in Pittsfield and witnessed many events during his life there, including the visit of President Eisenhower on June 27, 1955. Ray was a loving husband and was devoted to his family. Ray worked at Maine Fence in Pittsfield for 35 years with Don Bishop, a close friend. He was also a long time employee of the Village Cemetery in Pittsfield, where he engraved headstones and worked closely with Blake and Sonia Bartlett. Ray and Blake spent many seasons hunting and fishing together. Ray also spent time working for Irving Tannery, Service Master, and Corinne's Cleaners.



Ray loved to hunt, fish, go camping with his family, and travel with his wife Bettie. They took many trips to Florida. They would stop while traveling to Florida to stay with Pat Padgett and family in South Carolina before continuing their trip south. Ray was an avid bird watcher. He had a love for all animals and especially formed a bond with his beloved dog, Mutt. Ray enjoyed coloring pictures for his family and spent time collecting bottles to save money for Christmas gifts and traveling.



Ray is predeceased by his parents; his sister Virginia Goding; and his nephew Ronald Roy.



Ray is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Bettie Goding, siblings, Janet Gaston and Betty Jean Williams; stepchildren, Craig Witham and spouse Toni, Dwaine Witham and spouse Dusty, Dawn Cochran and spouse David, Eric Witham and spouse Crystal, and Floyd Witham; grandchildren, Jennifer Bongiovi, Danielle Mitchell, Amanda Collamore, Christopher Witham, Katie Kenniston, Eric Witham Jr, Bradley Witham, and Meghan Rogers; great-grandchildren, Kaori, Jeremy, Allen, Jake, Athena, William, Alexa, and Dylan; close friends: Rita Bubar, Rena Dunton, Jim and Stacy; and the boys next door (Paul, Walter, George, and Buddy); and many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



The family would like to thank: his beloved church, People's United Methodist, Pastor Ellen Bridge, and the entire church family; Pastor Tom Gilbert; Travis and Kim Dunton for hosting Ray's 80th birthday party this summer and all of the other things you helped with; Carol Weeks and Jeannette Cook for your support; and a very special thank you for the wonderful care provided by Northern Lights SVH Hospital, Hospice, and all special care workers.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 958 Main St., Pittsfield.



