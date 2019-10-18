Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond J. "Benny" Benson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM 824 Hinckley Road Clinton , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FAIRFIELD - Raymond "Benny" J. Benson Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 14 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Haven, Conn. on Oct. 5, 1943, the son of the late Raymond J. Benson Sr. and Grace (Applegate) Benson.



He attended Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven. From there, he joined the Air Force which brought him to Bangor. This is where he met the love of his life, Donna Marie Lee. They were married in Waterville and had two beautiful daughters. He was a cook for many years at various locations. He greatly enjoyed his time as a cook at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. During his time there, he could always be found on the golf course. He was an excellent golfer with many accomplishments, including five hole in ones in golf courses in both Maine and Florida.



He retired back to Maine after some years in Florida. Once back, he enjoyed spending quality time with his children and grandchildren.



Benny is survived by his daughters, Candy LaChance and husband, Glenn of Fairfield and Sandra Wentworth and husband, Kevin of Fairfield; grandchildren, Natashia LaChance and fiancé, Nick Rice of China, Brittany McDaniel of Fairfield, Erickia Gallup and husband, A.J. of Fairfield, and Derek LaChance and girlfriend, Jessica Vaillancourt of Norridgewock; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Bellamy and Noah; sister, Ellen Guddee; sister-in-law, Sandra Gordon of Waterville and her children, Bryan, Kim and Scott who had a very special bond with their Uncle Ben; brothers-in-law, Sherwood Lee and Donna of Fairfield and Barry Lee and wife, Jane of Fairfield; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Jack and William Benson; and his wife of 30 wonderful years, Donna Benson.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at 824 Hinckley Road in Clinton for anyone who wishes to celebrate his life and share memories.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott's Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, donations by be made in Raymond's memory to the



American Diabetes Association



10 Speen St., 2nd Flr.



Framingham, MA 01701







