OAKLAND - Richard "Dick" Pierce, 89, of Oakland passed away at home on Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Vaughnville on May 14, 1930, the son of John Hobart and Katherine (McGrath) Pierce.



He lived his early life in Lewiston and Waterville. In 1943, his parents bought the brick farmhouse on Rice Rips Road in Oakland. Richard was educated in the Oakland schools, graduating from Williams High School in Oakland in 1948. In high school, he played basketball all four years, and was a tight end on Williams's first football team in the fall of 1947. After high school, Dick attended the University of Maine for two years. On Dec. 24, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, literally the girl next door, Carolyn



Dick worked for Lipman Poultry Company in Augusta, starting as a farm supervisor and working his way up to become the broiler production manager for the company. When Lipman Poultry went out of business in 1982, Dick purchased a rubbish hauling business which he ran for 10 years. That brought him in contact with the Oakland Transfer Station, where he worked part-time, primarily in recycling, until he retired at age 87.



Richard was always interested in farming as a hobby. When the kids were at home, he kept a small flock of Hampshire sheep, which all started with an abandoned lamb he brought home from one of his poultry growers. He also always had a big vegetable garden where he spent many hours every spring and summer.



Dick was active in town affairs, serving on both the Oakland Town Council and the Oakland Planning Board. His other big interest was the Lions Club. He joined the Oakland Lions Club in 1962, and was active for decades until his health prevented him from attending meetings. He always said his priorities were his family, his job, and the Lions Club, in that order.



When his children were young, he was very involved in youth activities in town. He served as a scoutmaster for the Oakland Boy Scout troop. While involved in Boy Scouts, he was honored with selection to the Order of the Arrow. In addition, Dick coached Little League baseball and basketball.



He was also an avid deer hunter, proudly wearing a "Biggest Bucks in Maine" patch on his coat. Going to hunting camp in St. Albans was a highlight of his year.



Dick enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. His idol was always Ted Williams. It was fortunate that he was able to watch two Patriots games his last week.



Dick enjoyed being around people. His intelligence, wit, and character caused him to have many good friends throughout his life.



Richard was predeceased by his parents, Hobart and Katherine; his sister, Diane, his brother, John Hobart Jr.; and his son-in-law, Paul Thomas.



He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Carolyn; his children, Richard Pierce and wife, Sherry of Oakland, Laurie Thomas of Oakland, and Daniel Pierce and wife, Roxanne of Scarborough; his six grandchildren, Derek Stevens (who he called his third son) and wife, Tonya of Las Vegas, Jennie Charleston and husband, Russell of Vassalboro, Nathan Pierce and wife, Jody of Hallowell, Benjamin Pierce and wife, Julia of Camden, Sarah Bureau and husband, Edmond of Cape Elizabeth, and Daniel Pierce and wife, Maria of Benton. Dick had 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Coughlin Buzzell of Waterville, his brother, Thomas Pierce and his wife, Jenny of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and his sister Judith Balbo of Waterville.



It was Richard's wish that there be no visiting hours or funeral service.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Dick's memory to the



Oakland Lions Club or



Oakland Fire Department.







