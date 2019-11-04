Guest Book View Sign Service Information Zis-Sweeney and St. Laurent Funeral Home 26 Kinsley Street Nashua , NH 03060 (603)-882-3501 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua 58 Lowell St Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. - Robert "Bobby" Gauthier, 66, a resident of New Ipswich, N.H., and formerly of Charlestown, Mass., Waterville, Maine, and Clinton, Maine, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Elliot Hospital, Manchester, N.H. He was born in Chelsea, Mass., on Jan. 21, 1953, to the late Leslie J. "Les" Gauthier and Winifred "Winnie" (Geysen) Gauthier.



Bobby grew up in Charlestown, Mass., and loved to refer to himself as a "Townie", and fondly tell stories about his time growing up on Mystic Street. He was active in many sports, but hockey was his all-time love. He attended prep school at Kent in Connecticut, where he forged lifelong friendships that he held very dear to his heart. In his early twenties, he moved to Maine where he eventually became involved in the financial services industry and spent many years handling financial planning for his clients. When he fell in love with Claire, he moved to New Hampshire and they began their life together. Throughout his time in Maine and New Hampshire, he became involved with the "Friends of Bill W.", and supported the fellowship. He was always quick to provide a supportive hand to those in need. He was an avid motorcycle rider who loved to spend time on his Harley Davidson whenever the weather permitted.



He leaves behind his beloved wife of 17 years, Claire (Bedard) Gauthier. His son Derek Gauthier of Augusta, Maine, Shawn Ealahan Gauthier and his partner, Rosemary Dewers of New Castle, Colorado, and Joseph Gauthier of Clinton, Maine. His stepsons Robert Reynolds of Hollis, N.H., and Nicholas Reynolds and his wife Carolyn of Feltwell, Thetford, U.K., and his stepdaughter, Shaina Reynolds of New Ipswich, N.H.. His grandchildren Aubrey, Tucker and Alexander. His siblings, John Gauthier and his wife, Diana, of Claremont, New Hampshire, Lesley Maher and her husband, Joseph, of Braintree, Massachusetts, Frank Gauthier and his wife, Linda, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, Nancy Oliver and her husband, Jeremy of Waco, Texas and the late Jeanne O'Connor and her surviving husband, Thomas, of Braintree, Massachusetts. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday. November 7, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua at 58 Lowell St., Nashua, N.H. Condolences may be offered at



In lieu of flowers,



kindly make a memorial donation in Bobby's name to:



COPD Foundation (







