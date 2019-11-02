Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. "Bob" Wranosky Sr.. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

CHINA VILLAGE - On Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, Robert "Bob" J. Wranosky Sr., passed away in his home in China Village, surrounded by his family, at the age of 82 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Oconto Falls, Wis. on Feb. 4, 1937 to John and Joan "Eunice" Wranosky. He graduated Oconto Falls High School in 1955 and began working at Scott Paper Company. He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1961. After being discharged from the Army, he returned to Scott Paper Company, later named Kimberly Clark, and worked for 46 years and he continued contract work until 2018.



Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He was never one that would sit around, always "putzing" with something whether it was cutting firewood, trimming his cedar hedges, or working on house projects. He was a do-it-yourselfer. During the summer, Bob loved riding his Sea-doo on China Lake and in the winter, you could see him riding his Ski-doo or swishing down slopes at Sunday River. Bob was well known around town for his bright red Dodge Ram truck with the Hemi written on the side.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years Marcia; two sons, Robert Wranosky Jr. of Wheatfield, Ind. and Thomas (Dawn) Wranosky of Crown Point, N.Y., daughter, Susan McConnell (Matt) of Tallahassee, Fla.; stepdaughter, Melissa Richardson of West Point, Va.; sister, Catherine (Larry) Kolkowski of Sampson, Wis., two brothers, Leonard (Diane) Wranosky of Columbiaville, Mich. and Francis (Debbie) Wranosky of Oconto Falls, Wis.; five grandchildren, Meghan Wranosky, Courtney Wranosky, Tyler Wranosky, Monica Black and Mark Black II; four great-grandchildren; three granddogs; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Winston; and his parents, John and Eunice Wranosky.



Family will be receiving guests at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home located at 8 Elm Street in Waterville, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christan Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Winslow. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville following the service.



The family would like to send a special thank you to Maine General Hospice and the wonderful friends and neighbors for all the love and support shown to Bob. Please visit



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the or a in his Bob's name.







