SKOWHEGAN - Sgt. Robert "Bob" Patrick Roy Sr. died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Skowhegan, Maine at the age of 73.



Bob was born on December 18, 1945 in Augusta, Maine to Guy and Annette Roy. He graduated from St. Louis High School in 1963. He joined the



He married his soul mate, Shirley A. Belisle, on May 4, 1968. He enrolled in to The University of Southern Maine and graduated in 1977 with a degree in Education. After moving to Madison, Bob began working for MSAD 59 as the industrial arts teacher at Madison High School. He then worked for 12 years for Scott Paper Company in Hinckley. Then, finally, he began his dream job of building cabinets and furniture. He retired from woodworking in 2014.



Bob was a trustee on the Madison Public Library board for many years. He was also on the Madison/Anson Sanitary District Board for over 20 years. He was a generous, loving and dedicated man who loved his family and friends and who was extremely passionate about his 1973 GMC motor home. He was an active and dedicated member of the Saint Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison and Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan. He was a lector at both churches and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.



Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley of Skowhegan; children, Robert P. Roy Jr. and wife Sara of Oakland and Kristy Christopher and husband, Jon of Skowhegan; Grandchildren, Ariel Works and husband, Duncan of Waterville, Luc Roy of Waterville and Marcus and Jaycie Christopher of Skowhegan. Bob is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by, his mother and father, Guy and Annette Roy, of Augusta; his Aunt Lucy and Uncle Pat Roy of Augusta and his brother, Kenneth of Sanford.



A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan. Father Jim Nadeau will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Travis Mills Foundation in memory of: SSGT Robert P. Roy Sr. at 747 Western Ave.



Manchester, Me. 04351







