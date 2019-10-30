Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church Water St Skowhegan , ME View Map Burial Following Services Calvary Cemetery Skowhegan , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Roger Poulin passed away on Oct. 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Roger was born in Augusta and grew up in Skowhegan.



Roger attended Catholic school in Skowhegan before going to St. Francis High School in Biddeford. After graduating from high school, Roger went to Assumption College where he received a B.A. in economics, then went on to American University where he received a M.A. in economics. While in graduate school, Roger married Sally Mickeriz. After receiving his M.A., Roger joined the Foreign Service, Agency for International Development (AID), where he worked for 12 years. During that time, he had three-year assignments to India, Washington D.C., Nigeria and Ivory Coast.



In 1978, Roger left AID and returned to Skowhegan where he and his wife purchased the Towne Motel. Between 1978 and 2012, Roger continued working for AID part-time, consulting on economic development projects. During that time he worked in over 30 developing countries, mostly in Africa, but also in Asia, and closer to home, Haiti. Several years after the death of his first wife, Roger married Deborah Donnelly and together they continued operating the Towne Motel.



In addition to operating the Towne Motel and consulting on development projects around the world, Roger was very involved in community affairs, serving on many government and non-profit organization boards, including: Skowhegan Economic Development Corporation, Kennebec Valley Mental Health Center, Kennebec Valley Tourism Council, Maine Tourism Commission, Redington-Fairview General Hospital, Somerset Woods Trustees (SWT), and Main Street Skowhegan. He was a member of the



Roger is survived by his wife, Deborah (Donnelly) Poulin; his children, Christopher Poulin, Monique Poulin, Michelle Lehigh, Rebecca Poulin, Sarah Carlson, and stepson Jonathan Skerlick, and their spouses. Roger is survived by six grandchildren, Conner and Sally Lehigh, Finn and Callahan Towle, and Jack and Wyatt Carlson. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Poulin, his sister-in-law, Paula Poulin, and a stepbrother, Roger Labonte and his wife Francoise. Roger loved his family very much. He was predeceased by his first wife Sally (Mickeriz) Poulin; his parents, Joseph and Cecile Poulin, his stepmother Rita Poulin; and his brother, Raymond Poulin.



Visiting hours will be held for friends and family on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Nov. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan,with a burial to follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Kim and the staff at Redington-Fairview Oncology Department as well as Maine General Hospice for the wonderful care and personal attention while Roger received treatment.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider



contributing to the:



Somerset Woods Trustees



PO Box 833



Skowhegan ME or



call 207-716-6595







SKOWHEGAN - Roger Poulin passed away on Oct. 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Roger was born in Augusta and grew up in Skowhegan.Roger attended Catholic school in Skowhegan before going to St. Francis High School in Biddeford. After graduating from high school, Roger went to Assumption College where he received a B.A. in economics, then went on to American University where he received a M.A. in economics. While in graduate school, Roger married Sally Mickeriz. After receiving his M.A., Roger joined the Foreign Service, Agency for International Development (AID), where he worked for 12 years. During that time, he had three-year assignments to India, Washington D.C., Nigeria and Ivory Coast.In 1978, Roger left AID and returned to Skowhegan where he and his wife purchased the Towne Motel. Between 1978 and 2012, Roger continued working for AID part-time, consulting on economic development projects. During that time he worked in over 30 developing countries, mostly in Africa, but also in Asia, and closer to home, Haiti. Several years after the death of his first wife, Roger married Deborah Donnelly and together they continued operating the Towne Motel.In addition to operating the Towne Motel and consulting on development projects around the world, Roger was very involved in community affairs, serving on many government and non-profit organization boards, including: Skowhegan Economic Development Corporation, Kennebec Valley Mental Health Center, Kennebec Valley Tourism Council, Maine Tourism Commission, Redington-Fairview General Hospital, Somerset Woods Trustees (SWT), and Main Street Skowhegan. He was a member of the Rotary Club for many years. He also served on the board of directors of Skowhegan Savings Bank. In recent years, most of his volunteer work involved SWT projects. He spent many enjoyable hours doing trail maintenance, clearing and blazing property lines, and monitoring the condition of many SWT properties.Roger is survived by his wife, Deborah (Donnelly) Poulin; his children, Christopher Poulin, Monique Poulin, Michelle Lehigh, Rebecca Poulin, Sarah Carlson, and stepson Jonathan Skerlick, and their spouses. Roger is survived by six grandchildren, Conner and Sally Lehigh, Finn and Callahan Towle, and Jack and Wyatt Carlson. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Poulin, his sister-in-law, Paula Poulin, and a stepbrother, Roger Labonte and his wife Francoise. Roger loved his family very much. He was predeceased by his first wife Sally (Mickeriz) Poulin; his parents, Joseph and Cecile Poulin, his stepmother Rita Poulin; and his brother, Raymond Poulin.Visiting hours will be held for friends and family on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Nov. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan,with a burial to follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.The family wishes to thank Dr. Kim and the staff at Redington-Fairview Oncology Department as well as Maine General Hospice for the wonderful care and personal attention while Roger received treatment.In lieu of flowers or gifts, please considercontributing to the:Somerset Woods TrusteesPO Box 833Skowhegan ME orcall 207-716-6595 Published in Central Maine on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close