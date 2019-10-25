Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald A. Weeks. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine of the Catholic Church 75 Northern Ave Augusta , ME View Map Burial 12:00 PM Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Mt. Vernon Rd. Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VASSALBORO - Ronald A. Weeks, 86, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Medical Regional Office Center at Togus, following a long illness. He was born in Richmond on Feb. 8, 1933, a son of the late Linwood A. and Pearl E. (Dunbar) Weeks.



Mr. Weeks was a graduate of Richmond High School and spent a year at preparatory school at Kent's Hill. He earned two bachelor's degrees, one from Bryant College and one from Ricker College.



He joined the Army Air Corps and spent 18 months in Korea.



He came back from overseas and was later signed by the Boston Red Sox.



He had been employed for over 25 years at Blouin Motors in Augusta, retiring as a vice-president and general sales manager.



Mr. Weeks was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Augusta and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Kora Temple Shriners and twice past commander of the American Legion Post 132.



He was an avid hunter, and fisherman and a retired Maine guide. He enjoyed watching his favorite team, the Patriots, play football.



He was predeceased by his wife, Anne. M. (Patrick) Weeks; and two brothers, Arnold and Shelton Tesh.



Mr. Weeks is survived by his son, Wayne L. Weeks of Vassalboro, his daughter, Rhonda K. Picard and her husband, Robert of Vassalboro; six grandchildren, Amanda Archer, Robert Picard II, Sheena Weeks, Randy Picard, Rona Little, and Wayne Weeks II; 14 great-grandchildren, Damian, Deacan, Deanna, Destiny, Ava, Kaylene, Madison, Addy, Morgan, Madelyn, Mya, Carter, Gage and Audrey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to send a special thank you to the Togus VA hospital staff, as they were great to him and the family.



Relatives and friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28 at St. Augustine of the Catholic Church, 75 Northern Ave., Augusta, Maine. Burial with military honors will be on Tuesday, October 29 at 12 p.m. in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



Those who desire may make memorial donations in Ronald's name to:







501 St. Jude Place



Memphis, TN 38105







VASSALBORO - Ronald A. Weeks, 86, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Medical Regional Office Center at Togus, following a long illness. He was born in Richmond on Feb. 8, 1933, a son of the late Linwood A. and Pearl E. (Dunbar) Weeks.Mr. Weeks was a graduate of Richmond High School and spent a year at preparatory school at Kent's Hill. He earned two bachelor's degrees, one from Bryant College and one from Ricker College.He joined the Army Air Corps and spent 18 months in Korea.He came back from overseas and was later signed by the Boston Red Sox.He had been employed for over 25 years at Blouin Motors in Augusta, retiring as a vice-president and general sales manager.Mr. Weeks was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Augusta and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Kora Temple Shriners and twice past commander of the American Legion Post 132.He was an avid hunter, and fisherman and a retired Maine guide. He enjoyed watching his favorite team, the Patriots, play football.He was predeceased by his wife, Anne. M. (Patrick) Weeks; and two brothers, Arnold and Shelton Tesh.Mr. Weeks is survived by his son, Wayne L. Weeks of Vassalboro, his daughter, Rhonda K. Picard and her husband, Robert of Vassalboro; six grandchildren, Amanda Archer, Robert Picard II, Sheena Weeks, Randy Picard, Rona Little, and Wayne Weeks II; 14 great-grandchildren, Damian, Deacan, Deanna, Destiny, Ava, Kaylene, Madison, Addy, Morgan, Madelyn, Mya, Carter, Gage and Audrey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to send a special thank you to the Togus VA hospital staff, as they were great to him and the family.Relatives and friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28 at St. Augustine of the Catholic Church, 75 Northern Ave., Augusta, Maine. Burial with military honors will be on Tuesday, October 29 at 12 p.m. in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com Those who desire may make memorial donations in Ronald's name to:501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105 Published in Central Maine on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.