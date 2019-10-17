Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen T. Reynolds Sr.. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM North Vassalboro Baptist Church 996 Main Street Vassalboro , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Stephen T. Reynolds Sr., 75, formerly of Winslow, passed on the morning of Oct. 12, 2019. Feb. 19, 1944, on Reynolds' Hill, Stephen was born to the late Sanford E. Reynolds and the late Shirley (Stevens) Reynolds. Stephen was number six of 15 siblings. During his youth, he attended the Winslow School District and helped out at home on the family farm. In 1970, Stephen married Nancy (Nickerson) Reynolds. Steve and Nancy were married for 44 years, during this time they worked together to raise their children and grandchildren. Later in life, the pair also enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Tucson, Ariz. Stephen was known as a jack of all trades, master of many. He was often found tinkering away in the garage, fixing one thing or another. In his youth, he installed flooring and septic systems, as well as working for a logging operation. Stephen enjoyed spending his years prior to retirement actively working the stock market. During his life, Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family, this family time often included playing horseshoes, "playing the slots" at the casino, and jam sessions with friends and family. Stephen was often referred to as "our very own Johnny Cash". Stephen was a self-taught musician, playing both piano and guitar, he was known for being in a local band called "The Northern Stars". Stephen will always be remembered as someone that you could always count on. He was a kindhearted sole that would give you the shirt off his back. He is survived by Nancy Reynolds of Winslow; his children, Stephen T. Reynolds Jr. of Winslow, David Gagne of Arizona, Carrie Rossignol of Vassalboro, Diane Wentworth of Winslow, Wendy Lee of China, and Dixie Doyle of Gardiner; and his grandchildren, Raven Reynolds, Taylor Reynolds, Desiree Mosher, Dustin Lee, Owen Doyle, Garrett Doyle, Mariah White and Ryan Gagne.Siblings that are survived by Stephen are, Esther Cayouette of Winslow, Marilyn Reynolds of Rockland, Sharon Dubois of Sidney, Cynthia Schroeder of Florida, Bruce Reynolds of Winslow, Pauline Leach of Winslow, Jeffrey Reynolds of Fairfield, Nelson Reynolds of Winslow, Timothy Reynolds of Winslow, Peter Reynolds of Winslow, and Effie Reynolds of Vassalboro. Stephen was predeceased by, Sanford E. Reynolds, Shirley (Stevens) Reynolds, Audrey Gammon, Sanford E. Reynolds Jr., Beth Meecham, Mark Gagne, and Amanda Gagne.A service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 at North Vassalboro Baptist Church, 996 Main Street, Vassalboro from 3 p.m.. - 5 p.m. Following the service, a celebration of Stephen's life will be held at TJ's Classic Billiards, 60 Airport Rd. Waterville. Karaoke will be held starting at 7 p.m. in his honor.The family would like to thank the Fairfield Dialysis Clinic for the years of quality treatment provided. The family would also like to thank Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care for their quick response and attentiveness to the family's needs. Our family would also like to thank those who have reached out during this difficult time, we appreciate each and every one of you. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers please bring a dish to thecelebration of life. Published in Central Maine on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

