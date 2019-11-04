Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace A. Fish II. View Sign Service Information Finley Funeral Home 15 Church St Livermore Falls , ME 04254 (207)-897-3588 Send Flowers Obituary

AUBURN – Wallace A. Fish II, 61, a lifelong resident of Leeds, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn, surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a courageous battle with mantle cell lymphoma. He was born Oct. 18, 1958 in Lewiston, the son of Arthur Fish and Connie (Stevens) Fish. Wallace was a 1977 graduate of Leavitt Area High School in Turner. On Oct. 9, 1987 he married Wanda Brackett of Livermore Falls. Wallace worked for Dakin Pallet now Gerrity Industries in Leeds for the past 20 years. He had also been in agricultural farming his entire life on the family farm and later on his own farm. Wally enjoyed snowmobiling, and going to his camp in Langtown with his friends. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Fish of Leeds; his daughters, Nicole Woodman and her husband, Jerry, of Leeds and Kristine Fish of Gorham; sons, Anthony Height of Waterville and Dusty Peart of Livermore; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Wyatt Woodman; three stepgrandchildren, Ryan and Zackary Woodman and Kristina Merrill; brothers, Steve Fish and wife, Lori, of North Turner, Stanley Fish and wife, Karen of Leeds; nephews, Dylan Fish and Travis Boivin; nieces, Mikayla Fish and Michelle Arsenault and her husband, Shane, and great-nephews, Peyton and Weston Fish; brother-in-law, Keith and his wife, Elaine Brackett, of Limington, a special young man, Dan'l Sawyer II of Leeds and dear friend, Ed Munson of Winthrop. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Connie Fish, paternal grandparents, Wallace and Mary Fish and maternal grandparents, Walter and Constance Stevens, his niece Kaitlyn Fish, and father and mother-in-law, Russell and Janice Brackett. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com Funeral services will be held 1p.m., Saturday, November 9, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowersif desired contributions may be made in Memory of Wallace A. Fish II to:4-H Clubs138 Pleasant Street, Suite 1Farmington, Maine 04938-5828 Published in Central Maine on Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

