Home
Services
H Logue & Sons Funerals
88 Percy Street
Wellington, New South Wales 2820
6845 1946
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan BALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Annette Catherine (MARTIN) BALL

Add a Memory
Joan Annette Catherine (MARTIN) BALL Notice
Joan Annette Catherine Ball (Nee Martin) Passed away 22nd June 2020 Late of Wellington Aged 83 years. Loved Daughter of Dorothy Trudgett (Deceased). Loved wife of Herb (Deceased). Loved Mum/Mumba to Debra & Jeff, Michael, Jo-Ann & Ralph, Tanya (Deceased) & David, Ann-Maree & Peter and Douglas. Loved Nan to Matt, Kylie, Ian, Kieran, Tatiana, Chris, Wade, Rene, Larsson, Jack, Dannai, Harry and Abi. Loved Gran-nan of Samanatha, Logan, Ruby, Mia, Samson, Isla and Luck. "Sadly missed but never forgotten" Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to attend Joan's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church on Tuesday 30th June 2020, commencing at 11.00am, Followed by interment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962
Published in Narromine News on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -