Joan Annette Catherine Ball (Nee Martin) Passed away 22nd June 2020 Late of Wellington Aged 83 years. Loved Daughter of Dorothy Trudgett (Deceased). Loved wife of Herb (Deceased). Loved Mum/Mumba to Debra & Jeff, Michael, Jo-Ann & Ralph, Tanya (Deceased) & David, Ann-Maree & Peter and Douglas. Loved Nan to Matt, Kylie, Ian, Kieran, Tatiana, Chris, Wade, Rene, Larsson, Jack, Dannai, Harry and Abi. Loved Gran-nan of Samanatha, Logan, Ruby, Mia, Samson, Isla and Luck. "Sadly missed but never forgotten" Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to attend Joan's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church on Tuesday 30th June 2020, commencing at 11.00am, Followed by interment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962
Published in Narromine News on June 24, 2020