|
|
BARNETT Gabrielle Maria (nee Dragicevich) Age 75 of Stanmore Bay and formerly of Dargaville, passed away on May 30th, 2020. Born June 8th, 1944, in Dargaville, she was preceded in death by her parents, Mate´ and Nora Dragicevich, her sister, Maureen, and her husband, Gary. She is survived by her brother, Michael Dragicevich, and three sons, Mark Barnett of Dargaville, Matt (Nikki) Barnett of Pittsburgh, PA and Scott Barnett of Auckland's North Shore, grandchildren Jack Barnett of Auckland's North Shore and Olivia Barnett of Pittsburgh, PA. Perky and attentive, Gae was also known to carry a hardship and deal with it internally with grace and dignity. A jasmine vine was always at her home with a cutting frequently placed on the windowsill. Long term tenure at Feltex, Able Cooke and Premium Real Estate. Also made a mean rice pudding. Remembering the late 1980s summer evening ride home from Baylys Beach covered in sand and sacks of Tuatuas as Mate´ drove us all packed into his tiny Ford Anglia and putting thumb-a-lift Muka Bowman in the boot at Mangawhare… too Kiwi, we will all ride again! Special thanks to her brother Mike, longtime friends Colleen Kidd, Jane Guy, and to the residents of Angel Way. Due to current isolation regulations regarding incoming family, funeral notice to follow.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 3, 2020