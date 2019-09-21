|
GREEN Joyce Alice (nee Jones) 12.05.1924~19.09.2019 Peacefully passed away at Whangarei Base Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurence Green. Much loved mother of Des, Larry, Sharon, Davina, Ross, Robyn, and their partners. Much loved grandmother of 13 and great grand- mother of 23. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in the chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, 11.00am on Wednesday 25 September 2019 Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 21, 2019