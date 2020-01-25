|
GROUNDS Alison Margaret On 23 January 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by family aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff Grounds and the late Glen Pullar. Wonderful mother & mother-in- law of Stephen & Andy, Russell & Tanyarat, Janine & Sydney and Gillian. Loving daughter of Bessie & Roy Clements of Cambridge. Sister and sister-in-law of Ruth, David, John & Colleen. Stepmother of Stephen & Kim, Carol & Dave. Treasured Granny of Amber, Mark, Kate, Jessica, Meagan, Amy and Lloyd. Precious great grandmother of Tyler, William, Jae and Ruby. "At peace - Fly free" A service for Alison will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 29th January 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Grounds family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 25, 2020