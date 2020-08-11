Home

Aaron Arthur Roland (Roly) GRIFFITHS

Aaron Arthur Roland (Roly) GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS, Aaron Arthur Roland (Roly) Passed away at Addington Gardens Christchurch on Sunday, August 9, 2020. A loved husband of Joan (formerly Gaskell), and a loved husband of the late Alison, and Jill. Loved father of Bill, Donald (deceased), Susan (deceased), and Rosemary, loved stepfather of Carolyn and Barry Gaskill, and David Lowe. A loved brother, uncle, and granddad. In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at bit. ly/aargriffiths0908. Messages for the Griffiths family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, 8013 A Celebration of Roly's life will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, entrance of Whitmore and London streets, on Thursday, August 13 at 1.00pm
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 11, 2020
