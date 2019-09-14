Home

Adele Kathleen WORSFOLD

Adele Kathleen WORSFOLD In Memoriam
WORSFOLD Adele Kathleen In loving memory of our precious Mum and Gran who left us one year ago on 15th September 2018. "Though your smile is gone forever, And your hand we cannot touch, Still we have so many memories, Of the one we loved so much. Your memory is our keepsake, With which we will never part, God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts". Lovingly remembered today and always Linda and Dean, Alan, Peter and Tracy, Bronny and Robin, David and Maria, Sara and Aaron, Julia, Mattea, Dillon and Case, Matthew and Sarah, Ricki, Jason and Laura and their families
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 14, 2019
