HODGE Adrian William On 16th April 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly at home, Blenheim, aged 50 years. Much loved husband of Melanie. A loved and treasured Dad to Jessica and Hayden, and stepdad to Dylan. Loved son of Peter and Anne Hodge and a loved brother, uncle, and friend of many. Messages to 444 Old Renwick Rd, RD2, Blenheim 7272 or www. cloudybayfunerals. co.nz Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service for Adrian will be held with interment at the Fairhall Cemetery. CLOUDY BAY FUNERAL SERVICES BLENHEIM F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 20, 2020