BLACKMORE Adrienne (nee Oak) Passed away peacefully on 2nd July 2019 in Auckland, formerly of Dargaville, in her 81st year. Loving wife of the late Peter, loved mother of Ross and grandmother of Georgia and Sam. A service to celebrate Adrienne's life will be held on Thursday 11 July at 2pm at Sibuns Funeral Home, 582 Remuera Road, Auckland.In lieu of flowers, donations to Save the Children www.savethechildren.org.nz would be appreciated.All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 6, 2019
