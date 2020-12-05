Home

Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Burial
Following Services
Tumutumu Cemetery
Ahaurakananati (Hau) TIPENE

Ahaurakananati (Hau) TIPENE Notice
TIPENE, Ahaurakananati (Hau) Passed away peacefully at his home surround by family on 2nd December 2020. Aged 85 years. He will be sadly missed by all his whanau and those that knew and loved him. His Tangi is being held on the Motatau Marae, Motatau and his funeral service will be held on the Marae, today, Saturday 5th December 2020 at 12noon. Followed by burial in the Tumutumu Cemetery. "Rest in peace" Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 5, 2020
