Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 p.m.
LUDGATE Aileen Isobel Passed away on Thursday 7 November 2019. Dearly loved wife of Joe, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ralph and Debbie, Bruce and Karen, Kay and Rodney, Joanne and Tony. Nana of Christine, Chris, Tasha and David. Great nana of Jarod, Bailee, Johanna and Riley. Loved sister of Sally, Anne and Stuart, Davina, Adrian and Val, Nicky and Joyce, Peter and Janet. "You tried so hard to stay with us But the struggle was in vain God took you in his loving arms And freed you from your pain." In lieu of flowers, donations to North Haven Hospice P.O. Box 7050 Whangarei would be appreciated. Special thank you to everyone who cared for Aileen. A service for Aileen will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei), at 1.30pm on Friday 15 November followed by private a cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 12, 2019
