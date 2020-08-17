Home

Aileen Moira (Younger) HOSKING


1930 - 2020
Aileen Moira (Younger) HOSKING Notice
HOSKING, Aileen Moira (nee Younger) Born 17 January 1930. Died 14 August, 2020 to join her beloved husband a week later. Sister of the late Jude Salmond and David Younger. Mother of David, Karen and Sandra and loved Nan to Jimmy, Mark, Peter, Anna and Isobel, David and Hannah. Special Great Nan to Ella, Jack and Hunter. We will always cherish the memory of a remarkable woman, she gave to so many. A wonderful loving mother and a devoted wife of 69 years. "Now in the arms of the angels." All communications to 'The Hosking Family' C/- Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 17, 2020
