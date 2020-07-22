|
|
GROSE, Ailsa Passed away Friday 17th July 2020, aged 92. Daughter of Bertie and Daisy Thorburn. Adored and loyal wife of John (deceased). A most caring and loved Mother and Mother in law of Dennis, Stephen, Gary (deceased) and Lorna, Warren and Lyn, Lionel and Rosemary, Kevin and Lynne and Sheryl. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of many. A service will be held for Ailsa at the Morris and Morris funeral center (17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1.30pm this Saturday 25th July 2020, followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery (Cemetery Road, Maunu). Relatives and friends are then invited to gather afterwards - venue will be announced at the service. Thank you to everyone at The Rimu Park Resthome, especially Ailsa's good friend Val. No one can take the place of our dearest Mother. We love you to the moon and back. Rest in peace Mum. Contact Kevin on Mob: 027 285 1936 should you need further details. Messages to the Grose family c/o P.O. Box 8043 Kensington 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate from July 22 to July 23, 2020