Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris and Morris funeral center
17 Western Hills Drive
Whau Valley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ailsa GROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ailsa GROSE

Add a Memory
Ailsa GROSE Notice
GROSE, Ailsa Passed away Friday 17th July 2020, aged 92. Daughter of Bertie and Daisy Thorburn. Adored and loyal wife of John (deceased). A most caring and loved Mother and Mother in law of Dennis, Stephen, Gary (deceased) and Lorna, Warren and Lyn, Lionel and Rosemary, Kevin and Lynne and Sheryl. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of many. A service will be held for Ailsa at the Morris and Morris funeral center (17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1.30pm this Saturday 25th July 2020, followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery (Cemetery Road, Maunu). Relatives and friends are then invited to gather afterwards - venue will be announced at the service. Thank you to everyone at The Rimu Park Resthome, especially Ailsa's good friend Val. No one can take the place of our dearest Mother. We love you to the moon and back. Rest in peace Mum. Contact Kevin on Mob: 027 285 1936 should you need further details. Messages to the Grose family c/o P.O. Box 8043 Kensington 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate from July 22 to July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ailsa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -