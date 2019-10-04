|
|
THOMAS Ailsa May Passed away peace- fully on Wednesday 2 October 2019; in her 78th year. Wife of the late Jack Gausel, and Ben Thomas. Loving mother and mother- in-law of Lynette and Jason O'Connor, Kelvin and Alison Gausel and Wendy Gausel. Cherished Nana to her grand- children and great- grandchildren. Eldest daughter of May and Harry Meurant (Maropiu). Her service will be held at the Northern Wairoa RSA, 26 Hokianga Road, Dargaville, on Monday 7 October 2019 at 1.00pm; followed by interment at Mount Wesley Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to: "Thomas Family" c/- P O Box 306, Dargaville 0340. " Forever in our hearts"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 4, 2019