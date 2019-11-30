|
LINDSAY Aimee On behalf of the Lindsay family, from the bottom of our hearts, we would like to say a massive thank you for the kind words, flowers, love and generosity shown to us since Aimee passed away last Monday. It has truly been overwhelming. We would like to say a special thanks to Kamo Intermediate School, Kamo Soccer Club, Northland Football and Ricky Herbert Football Academy. Words don't seem adequate but thank you from our family to yours. "Live well, laugh often, love much"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 30, 2019