CLARK Akinihi Ngaro (Paipa) (nee Kingi Tahua) 12.03.1936 ~ 30.10.2019 Kia hiwara! Kia hiwara! Ka Tangi Te Titi, Ka Tangi Te Kaka Teheiwa Mauri Ora, Teheiwa Mauri Mate E Te Iwi, He Tuku Panui Tenei Ki Te Tini; Me Te Maha Katoa Kua Mate Nei To Tatou Whaea Rangatira; Kuia; Tupuna Whae Hoki Akanihi Ngaro (Paipa) Clark (Nee Kingi, Tahua) I Mate I Te Ahiahi, Ra O Te Wenerei 30/10/2019 Wife of the late Harold. Dearest mother and mother- in-law of James and Nora; Peti; the late Mere and Lawrence; Colleen; Tauke and Alf; Fiona and Dave; Faye and Eddie; and Helen. Cherished Nana of 23 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchildren. Respected mother-in- law of Stephen and Bernard, Don and Steve, Lionel, Owen, the late Hohepa and Wayne. Daughter of the late Peti and Hoone Kingi. Youngest sister and sister-in-law of the late Whareumu Hoori; Hooni and Mere; Katarina and Ben; Koroniria and Evelyn; Haane and Mere; Kauangarua and Clem; Winiwini (deceased) and Kupai; and the late Maraea and Tom. Daughter-in-law of the late David and Koereere. Sister-in- law to Irene and the late Horrie; the late Cis and Merv; the late Velma and George; Ronnie (deceased) and Susan; the late Norma and Len; Arnold (deceased) and Chris; and Colin (deceased) and Pat; Morris; and Karen and Jerry, and the late Dave. Much loved aunty and grand aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of A&E and Ward 3 of Whangarei Hospital who all gave such valued care to our loved one and much respect to her grieving family. Paipa will be lying at her residence 6 Hilltop Avenue today until tomorrow (Saturday) when she will be leaving at 3pm for Ngararatunua Marae, corner of Church and Pipiwai Roads, Ruatangata. A short service will be held on the Marae on Tuesday 5 November at 9.30am before leaving for Ngararatunua Urupa for her Church Service at the St. James Church prior to her burial. No Reira e Te Whaea Rangatira Hoki Atu Ki O Tatou Tini Matua Tupuna, Kua Ngaro Ki Te Po Kua Tau To Tinana Inaianei Haere, Haere Oti Atu Ra All communications to 09 438 7796.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 1, 2019