Alan Arthur Charles BATCHELOR

Alan Arthur Charles BATCHELOR Notice
BATCHELOR Alan Arthur Charles On Saturday 11th January 2020 peacefully at Cairnield House, Whangarei; aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia and the late Pauline. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jeremy and Rose, Joanna. Stepfather to Chris, David, John, and Ian. Loved grandad to Michael, Tim, Aimee, Paula, Darrielle, Jessica, Taylor, and Jonathan. Great grandad to Caius. A service for Alan will be held in the Christ Church Anglican Church corner Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei at 12 noon tomorrow Wednesday January 15th 2020 followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020
