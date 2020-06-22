|
|
BISHELL Alan John Frederick Passed away peacefully on 21st June 2020 at Cairnfield House. Dearly loved husband of Shirene. Loved father of Kevin (deceased), Lynda (Australia), Julie, and Stephen. Loved Poppa and great grandfather. "Words are few, thoughts are deep Memories of you are ours to keep." A service will be held at Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Rd, Maunu at 10.30am on Wednesday 24th June 2020. All communications to the Bishell Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2020