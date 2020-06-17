|
HOPKINS Alan Charles Died suddenly Friday 12th June, aged 53 years. Loving partner of 20 years to Jan Moase. Beloved father of AJ and Kayla. Stepfather to Ben, Emma, Katy and Jordan. Adored Poppa of many grandchildren. "A mighty tree has fallen" A service for Alan will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Friday 19th June 2020. All communications to the "Hopkins Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 17, 2020