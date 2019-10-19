|
|
FINDLAY Alan James (aka Fin or Finny) Passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with heart failure surrounded by family on Saturday 12 October 2019. A loving, generous, honest and devoted husband to Julie, brother to Mark and Diane, father to Stephen, Claire, Jodie, Alan, and Tracy. Poppa to Chelsea, Rory, Charlie, Lilly and Findlay. The service for Fin was held on Monday 14 October 2019 at the St John Evangelist Church in Maunu. Fair Winds and Following Seas Fair winds and following seas, may forever you feel, upon your cheek, the salty breeze. Your spirit lives on in many a heart, your words captured, and never to depart. May your loved ones have the comfort in knowing, to heaven is where you are going. For all that they have to do is look above, and they will be reminded of your love.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 19, 2019