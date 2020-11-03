Home

Alan Stuart (Speed) FIFE

FIFE, Alan Stuart (Speed) On November 1st 2020 peacefully at Lester Heights Hospital, Whangarei; aged 74. Loved father of Lisa and loved grandfather to his grandchildren. Eldest son of the late Stuart and Doreen Fife, brother and brother in law of Elizabeth Taylor (deceased), David and Heather, Brian and Anne.Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Alan's wishes a private service will be held. Communications to the 'Fife Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 3, 2020
