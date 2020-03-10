|
|
NOONE Alan Theodore Passed away at Bribie Island, Queensland, Australia, on Wednesday 4th March 2020, peacefully in his sleep. Aged of 97 years old. He was a WW2 veteran. Much loved husband of Daphne. Loved father of his four children Ross, Teresa, Robyn & Trevor. Beloved grand father, great grand father and great, great grand father, formally all of Onerahi. A service will be held at Traditional Funerals Chapel Burpengary, QLD on Saturday 21st March 2020 at 12:00 noon. All communications toTraditional Funerals, 636 Morayfield Rd, Burpengary. Qld. 4505 Australia. [email protected] funerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 10, 2020