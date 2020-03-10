Home

Traditional Funerals Burpengary
636 Morayfield Rd
Burpengary, Queensland 4505
07 3888 6633

Alan Theodore NOONE

Alan Theodore NOONE Notice
NOONE Alan Theodore Passed away at Bribie Island, Queensland, Australia, on Wednesday 4th March 2020, peacefully in his sleep. Aged of 97 years old. He was a WW2 veteran. Much loved husband of Daphne. Loved father of his four children Ross, Teresa, Robyn & Trevor. Beloved grand father, great grand father and great, great grand father, formally all of Onerahi. A service will be held at Traditional Funerals Chapel Burpengary, QLD on Saturday 21st March 2020 at 12:00 noon. All communications toTraditional Funerals, 636 Morayfield Rd, Burpengary. Qld. 4505 Australia. [email protected] funerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 10, 2020
