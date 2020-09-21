|
CARSON, Alan Raymond (Cabbie, Kit) Passed away on 19th September 2020 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Rae Callahan, Jan and Bob Thomas, Toni and Malcolm Keegan. Much loved by all his nieces and nephews. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Alan, donations sent to St. John Ambulance, P.O. Box 8011, Kensington, Whangarei 0145, would be appreciated. All communications to the Carson Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 21, 2020