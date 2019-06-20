Home

Squire Funeral Services
36 Rankin Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Albert Selwyn AMBLER

AMBLER Albert Selwyn Peacefully passed away at home on 18th June, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Francis. Adored father and father in law of Gloria and Frank Ruwhiu (deceased), Myrtle and Theo Diamond, Katherine and Willie Puru. Cherished Pops of Bossy, Jesse, Nicole, Sharlee, Sheliko, Joanna, Summer, Mia, and Cody. Loving Pops of all his great grandchildren. Albert's Tangi is being held on Kokohuia Marae, Opononi. His service will be held tomorrow Friday 21st June 2019 at 1:00pm followed by burial in the Waimamaku Cemetery at 2:00pm. Communications to phone 02102587078 or PO Box 89 Opononi 0452. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 20, 2019
