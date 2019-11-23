|
EPSKAMP Alberta Passed away peacefully on Thursday 21th November 2019 at Puriri Court Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Bertus. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Emy, Leo, Henry and Lynn, Robert and Karyn, Elizabeth, Andrew and Sandy, Angela and Charles, Mike and Sandra, Debbie and Trevor. Treasured Oma of 29 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Ave), Kensington, Whangarei at 12 noon on Wednesday 27 November 2019 followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to: The Epskamp Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 23, 2019