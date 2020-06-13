Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Mahurangi East Community Centre
Hamatana Road
Snells Beach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander WHITE

Add a Memory
Alexander WHITE Notice
WHITE, Alexander Stewart (Alex, Buck.) Passed away peacefully at home: now with Jesus, on June 3rd 2020; aged 84 years. Devoted husband of Rosalie, much loved father and grandfather of Janine and Bill, Stewart and Maryanne, Fiona and Martin; Shari, Rebekah, Alex, Luke, Mitch, Emma-Lee and James. Thanks to our church family for their continued love and support. Thanks to Dr Bruce Sutherland and Sandra Khumalo who so graciously nursed Al in his final weeks. A service for Alex will be held at Mahurangi East Community Centre, Hamatana Road, Snells Beach on Tuesday 16th June 2020 at 12:30pm, followed by private cremation. The Lord said: "I have loved you, my people, with an everlasting love. With unfailing love I have drawn you to myself." Jeremiah 31:3 Jason Morrison Funeral Services FDANZ Warkworth
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -