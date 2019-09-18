|
SNELL Alfred John (John) Passed away peace- fully on Friday 13 September 2019, at his home Parahaki Court Rest Home; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father and father-in- law of Dave and Gill, Phil and Chrisato, Chrissie and Andy, Pete and Sue, Jen and Karl, Andy and Lisa, and Johnee (deceased). Loved Poppa of Eddie, Youka, Ken, Matt, Ben, Isaac, Allie, Louie, Jack, Oscar and his three great grand girls. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019