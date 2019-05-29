|
HOULTHAM Alice Elizabeth (nee Osborne) Passed away peace- fully on Monday 27 May 2019; aged 81 years. Much loved wife of the late Jim. Mother to Chris and Sharon. Grandmother to Lisa and Kurt. Great grandmother to Anthony and Seth. A service for Alice will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 5 June 2019. All communications to: "The Houltham Family", c/- P O Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 29, 2019