BAKER Alice Mae (nee Montgomery) Peacefully passed away on 8th March 2020, aged 41 years. Much loved wife of Matt. Loved mum of Paige, Jaymee and fur baby Obi. Beloved daughter of Pete and Sandie. Sister and sister in law of Hugh and Renee, Jimmy and Kelly, Craig and Tracey. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of North Haven Hospice and Access Community Health for their care and support. A service for Alice will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Thursday 12th March 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Baker and Montgomery families c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 10, 2020